Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.