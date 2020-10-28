Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 2,540 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after buying an additional 1,375,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 246.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 631,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,872,000 after buying an additional 449,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 121.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 338,948 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

