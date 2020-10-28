Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 2,765 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. CSFB lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $203.64 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.50.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.