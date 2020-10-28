Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 3,093 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

