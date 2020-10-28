Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 638 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.