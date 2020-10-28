Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

