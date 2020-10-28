Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Southern by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 46,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

