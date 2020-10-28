Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $981,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $333,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 737.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

