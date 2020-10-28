Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 253 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

NYSE FDX opened at $274.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.05. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,190 shares of company stock worth $22,433,860 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

