Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 48.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 432,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 141,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

