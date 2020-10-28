Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 435 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $331.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.10 and a 200-day moving average of $274.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

