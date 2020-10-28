Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 4,428 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

