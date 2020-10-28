Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 515 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 40.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 cut their price objective on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB upped their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

