Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 8,150 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

