Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 80,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

