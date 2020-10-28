PG&E (PCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.95-1.05 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.60-1.63 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PCG opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

