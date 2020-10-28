Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.