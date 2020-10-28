Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 5.8%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 707,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 649,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several research firms have commented on PLL. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 million, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium accounts for 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

