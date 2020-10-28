Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 31480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 35,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,229,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,710,877 shares of company stock valued at $178,487,665.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Portland Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Ltd now owns 77,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 41,836 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,759,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

