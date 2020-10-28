Piper Sandler Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.84.

NTRS opened at $80.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

