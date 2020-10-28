Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after buying an additional 313,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,477 shares of company stock worth $120,098. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

