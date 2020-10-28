Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 667,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

