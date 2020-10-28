Piper Sandler Increases Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $51.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $39.35 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

