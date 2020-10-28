Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,010,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

