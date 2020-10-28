Piper Sandler Raises Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $86.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMCL. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shares of OMCL opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

