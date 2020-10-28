Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

OMF opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 93.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,137 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of OneMain by 61.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 868,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 788,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

