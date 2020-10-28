Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $280.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MASI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock opened at $251.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.14. Masimo has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,175,868 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.