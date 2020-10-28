Piper Sandler Weighs in on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.