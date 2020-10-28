Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

NYSE:COF opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,436,000 after purchasing an additional 165,038 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after purchasing an additional 314,044 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,163,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,554,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

