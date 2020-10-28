Piper Sandler Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
