Piper Sandler Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

