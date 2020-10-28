PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $80.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

PJT opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PJT Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

