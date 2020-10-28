Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLYM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of PLYM opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

