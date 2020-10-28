Pool Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POOL. Sidoti raised their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

POOL opened at $366.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $371.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,621,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,532 shares of company stock valued at $7,412,252 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

