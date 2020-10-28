Populous Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Populous has a market cap of $9.90 million and $1.35 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00229843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01281957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00122770 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Kucoin, OKEx, Livecoin, Mercatox, Bithumb, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

