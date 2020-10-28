PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.54 and a beta of 1.35. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

