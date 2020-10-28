PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.54 and a beta of 1.35. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 282,154 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,479,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 172,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,687,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

