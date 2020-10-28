PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.04 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.