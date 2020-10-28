PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.03

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 614554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

PPDAI Group Company Profile (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.