Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Down 6.6%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.10. 769,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,489,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk bought 808,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,331.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,474 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $44,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,232.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 36.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter worth $198,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $1,493,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 72,613 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

