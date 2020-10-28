Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Down 7%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 722,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 615,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
DTIL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.
About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)
Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
