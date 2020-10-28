Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. 539,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 936,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

