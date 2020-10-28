Premium Brands Holdings Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.60 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Desjardins upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

PBH opened at C$96.94 on Monday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$62.79 and a one year high of C$102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 53.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

