Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, analysts expect Pretium Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PVG opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

