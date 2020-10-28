PriceSmart (PSMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of December 6, 2019, the company operated 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

