Proofpoint (PFPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, analysts expect Proofpoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT stock opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,143.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,718 shares of company stock worth $3,929,826 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.