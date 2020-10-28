ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Down 6.8%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s share price were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.02 and last traded at $76.90. Approximately 4,180,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,071,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Finally, Probabilities Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

