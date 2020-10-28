Proto Labs (PRLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Proto Labs to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

