PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Trading Down 6.3%

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.40 and last traded at $83.67. 1,262,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 865,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Insiders sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,481,964 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PTC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

