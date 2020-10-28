Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

LUNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of LUNG opened at $41.89 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

