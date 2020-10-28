Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $41.89 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

